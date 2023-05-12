Fundraiser set up for Eastbourne 19-year-old with Cerebral Palsy after being told the complications will ‘end his life’

Eastbourne parents, whose son suffers from Cerebral Palsy, have set up a fundraiser after being told the complications will ‘end his life’.

Jayden Colgan, a 19 year old from Eastbourne, has cerebral palsy and, over the past year, his health has rapidly declined.

He has had pneumonia and sepsis twice, and professionals have even said that the illness will ‘end Jayden’s life.’

Jamie Colgan, Jayden’s father, said: “Jayden has had sepsis and pneumonia a number of times and in a recent meeting with all the professionals involved in Jayden’s life we've had to do a advanced care plan which is also known as an end of life/respect form.

"We've been told that this will be something that will end Jayden's life and, not that there is a time frame, but obviously at any time it could mean that Jayden wouldn't be able to keep fighting the way he has for the last 19 years and his body will finally give up.

“Over the last year they described Jayden's health as declined rapidly, life has changed over the last few weeks for Jayden's mum Nikki.”

“Due to some very sad family circumstances we were told that unless me and Jayden’s stepmum Ashleigh were able to make adequate changes to our home to share care with his mum Nikki then Jayden would be better placed into some kind of care home to suit his needs which, as a family, we cannot do to our son.

The family are hoping to raise money to help Jayden through his illness and provide the best care for him as possible.

Jamie continued: "These adaptions are extremely costly, for example, we will need to buy hoists but obviously a special one as Jayden is very complex, he will need a big Acheeva bed which on it's own is around £7000 and a lot more.

"No matter what, we have to find the money to get the much needed equipment we need to adapt our home to share care with his mum so we will be re starting the Jayden fund.

“We think at the minute we will need around the £25,000 mark but this could increase should we need to pay for PA's or some kind of carers to come into both ours and Nikki’s homes so please look out for upcoming events and please if any of you would like to get involved with helping us raise this money by getting in contact with myself, Ashleigh Gotz or Nikki Box for sponsor forms.

“We will be hosting a huge fund raising event so if anyone would like to donate prizes/vouchers etc. for raffles we would be very grateful.

“I want to thank everyone for all your support and help over the past 19 years with raising money for Jayden for treatments and equipment.

“We just want to be able to make the most amazing memories with him and spend what time he has left making sure he continues to have that infectious smile of his continuously on his face.”