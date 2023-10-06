Fundraiser set up for former Eastbourne radio presenter diagnosed with cancer just nine months after birth of child

A fundraiser has been set up for a former Eastbourne radio presenter who was diagnosed with stage four cancer just nine months after the birth of her first child.

The fundraiser has been set up for Sharon Plummer by her friends Joanna Flay and Laura Raymond ahead of Sharon’s 40th birthday as well to help with her treatment.

In a message on the fundraise Joanna and Laura wrote: “Our wonderful friend, Sharon Plummer (née Williams), has been given the devastating diagnosis of stage four cancer, just nine months after giving birth to her first child, Jemima.

"Sharon is well-known in local radio here in Sussex, having covered all manner of news stories as a journalist and presenter for Sovereign Radio in Eastbourne, Arrow FM in Hastings and Splash FM in Worthing.

"More recently, she's recorded news, voiceovers and audio books for numerous clients across the country from her home studio in Lincolnshire.”

“Sharon's treatment is already underway and she is committed to fighting this disease with everything she's got so that she can enjoy as much time as possible with her baby daughter, family and friends.”

The fundraiser has currently raised £1,475 from its £2,000 goal and is also aimed at helping Sharon’s family during their troubled time.

The message continued: “As Sharon's 40th birthday is coming up on November 7, we'd like to take this opportunity to invite contributions to help support the Plummers during this challenging time, so that loss of earnings, covering the bills and the cost of travelling to appointments is less of a worry for them.