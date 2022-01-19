Fundraiser set up to return Seaford mother with terminal illness to her home

According to the GoFundMePage, Samantha King – best known as Sammi – was told she had terminal bone cancer just before Christmas and had two months to live.

The 27-year-old, mother to six-year-old Evie, is currently staying in a hospice and her best friend – Marie Laureys – organised the fundraiser to 'bring Sammi home as she wishes'.

Marie's fundraiser also aims to raise money for a necklace for Evie so she can 'carry her mummy with her always'.

Marie wrote on the fundraiser: "At this hard time we want to help and support Sammi's family and ensure her final wishes can be granted.

"I sit here writing this to whom ever may read it, asking for your help to bring Sammi home as she wishes and to be able to give her daughter Evie a necklace she can carry her mummy with her always.

"We thank you for taking the time to read this and we thank you if you are able to help at all."

Sammi's family is hoping to raise £2.500. Currently, the donation total stands at £2,070.

