When Peacehaven father-to-be Daniel Tindall, 40, began to suffer agonising pain and nausea in July, doctors thought he might have a ruptured appendix.

However a CT scan revealed multiple tumours, one on the appendix itself and two on the liver.

Three weeks later a specialist confirmed they were probably cancerous - and his partner Amy went into labour on the motorway.

Baby Teddy was born with an infection and briefly had to stay in the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Dan Tindall with baby Teddy. Photo credits: Amy Tindall

Meanwhile Daniel underwent surgery and treatment to remove the tumours.

Sadly this week the family were told the liver cancer had spread, and only an operation not available to Daniel on the NHS will prolong his life beyond a year.

Amy said: “As a partner who is sitting and watching the love of her life deteriorate and becoming so unwell daily, I can’t help but feel helpless. All I want to do is just take all this away from him if I could.

"Going through this nightmare of a journey with Daniel is so awful and I would never wish this upon anyone. And just watching all our loved ones around us and knowing that our world is going to be ripped away from us is heart-breaking. And it breaks me daily.”

Dan and Amy Tindall with baby Teddy. Photo credits: Amy Tindall

Daniel has Neuroendocrine Cancer or NET cancer, a very rare form, and the surgery he needs is only performed by seven people in the UK.

His sister Katie Tindall explained: “Daniel has been referred for six rounds of chemotherapy, and at best that may only prolong his life just by one year, that isn’t enough time for such an amazing beautiful caring loving family man, brother, son, uncle, friend and partner.”

She added: “Hearing this news has absolutely destroyed our family, Daniel’s children and loved ones, he is the light of our family, he brings everyone together and makes everyone smile, because of financial difficulties due to being so unwell and them having a new born baby, the impact this is having on them is so heart-breaking.

“The target for this Go Fund Me is to raise funds for the treatment which ranges between 40 to 70 thousand pounds, help with travel costs, maybe bills to take the stress off of him and Amy while trying to enjoy their new born baby boy, and to try and prolong Daniels life as much as possible. One year is not enough time to spend with this amazing human being.”

Amy added: “Myself, Daniel and our family are so thankful for all the donations and sharing of the go fund me page through our social media’s. It’s so lovely to know that there are some kind people out there. And how many people are willing to help and support us. The money raised will impact us in so many ways from travel costs to specialist care. And most importantly making as many memories with our 3 month old Teddy.”The type of cancer Daniel has is called NET cancer, a very rare form. The survival rates are only high with a surgery which the NHS sadly have not offered him.