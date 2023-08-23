Ed Williams, from Newhaven, has recently battled blood cancer which has left him with limited mobility and he uses a scooter - sadly it is on its last legs.

He now can't walk very far without stopping and is experiencing a lot of pain, so his sister Tracy Williams has started this fundraiser to try and get him a mobility scooter.

He was a carer for ten years working in palliative care, and he used to run youth clubs for children with additional needs before his blood cancer reared it’s head for the second time.

After extensive stem cell treatment a few years ago he has been left disabled and no longer physically able to work, which Tracy says he misses a great deal. Ed chose to move to Sussex to be closer to his children.

Tracy said: “I’m fundraising on behalf of my big brother Ed. He’s one of the kindest, big-hearted person you could ever wish to meet, but he’s had a few difficult years, which included extensive stem cell treatment for blood cancer, marriage break up, and relocating down to Sussex to be closer to his kids, who are his absolute world.

“Ed’s cancer has left him with limited mobility, and he struggles to get around without a mobility scooter. Sadly, his second hand scooter has become unrepairable, and he desperately needs a new one to make life easier.

“Without his mobility scooter life becomes incredibly difficult, as he is not able to walk very far without stopping and experiencing a lot of pain. The scooter gives him independence and is an absolute lifeline, enabling him to go shopping, visit doctors, get out in the fresh air, and spend time with his kids at the park or beach.

“I hope you will all join me in helping Ed to buy a new mobility scooter, so that he can become mobile again. All donations, no matter how small, will go towards the target, and I ask you to please give what you can. A big thank you from me and Ed, from the bottom of our hearts.”