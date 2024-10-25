Fundraiser to help cats with life-limiting illnesses in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An animal rescue is fundraising to help two cats diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses in Sussex.

People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society) – which was established four years ago in Sussex – is raising money to cover vet care for cats Adrian and Suzie.

The charity, which relies solely on donations from the public, said its vet bills have reached £1,600 so far and ‘won’t stop there’.

Adrian was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis following two nights of hospitalisation, during which he displayed ‘worrying neurological symptoms’.

Suzie. Photo: PAW Society

It has also been discovered that Suzie cannot absorb nutrients properly, ‘likely due to past neglect’, according to the charity. This means she is struggling to maintain her weight, which has taken a toll on her immune system.

Having started on a specialist diet, Suzie is making improvements and must stay on this strict diet for life, the charity said.

The cats are in foster care at Kiko’s Cat Cafe in Rye – which temporarily houses animals from PAW Society and helps to find them forever homes.

A spokesperson for PAW Society said: “ So far, the care we’ve provided for Adrian and Suzie is over £1,600, and there are still more tests needed to be 100 per cent certain of their diagnoses.

Adrian. Photo: PAW Society

"Suzie’s special food alone is costing £70 a month.

“We will always put the welfare of our animals above all else, but that's come at a huge hit to our already depleted bank balance.

"Without replenishing costs, we cannot continue the work that we do.

“Your donation will make the difference to us being able to continue Adrian and Suzie's care, as well as saving countless other lives.”