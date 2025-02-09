A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a family that has ‘lost everything’ following a fire at a block of flats in Worthing.

The JustGiving page was set up by Madeline Lee on Friday (February 7), with the aim of raising £2,500.

As of today (Sunday, February 9), more than £150 has been raised.

On the page, Madeline said: “I'm raising £2,500 for an emergency, as my daughter and partner lost everything in a house fire. They literally have nothing at the moment. They are in emergency accommodation, with no place to store furniture etc, yet but they desperately need clothes, food, wash stuff, and a wheelchair for the partner as he can’t walk far, only a few steps. Any help appreciated. Thank you.”

Police officers were seen carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/madeline-lee.

The launch of the fundraising page comes amid a series of recent fires at Victoria Court in Clifton Road, Worthing since December.

This week, police said an arrest had been made after another ‘suspicious fire’ at the block of flats.

Scenes of crime, forensic officers were pictured carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after the fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court.

Residents were reportedly evacuated after the latest fire – the fifth since late December.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Friday (February 7): “Police are investigating a report of a suspicious fire at a block of flats in Worthing.

“Emergency services were called to the block in Clifton Road, shortly after 11.15pm on February 5.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police are investigating.

“A 32-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody at this time.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews were confronted with a well-developed fire in a ground flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the property and extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. The property was then ventilated to clear the area of smoke.

“Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties. One cat was rescued by firefighters and given oxygen therapy. The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police are now leading on the investigation.”

The police said officers are ‘aware of other reports at the address’, which are ‘being treated as linked’.

A police spokesman added: “A 41-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of arson remains on bail.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents are asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1392 of 05/02.”

Alternatively, the police said you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.