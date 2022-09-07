Funeral date for Cowdray Estate tenant farmer Richard Comber
Well known Cowdray Estate tenant farmer Richard Comber has died at hishome, Manor Farm, Heyshott where he lived for 53 years.
The popular figure was well-known for his characteristic cheery smile and was a first class arable farmer and perfectionist. He was even still planning and planting a new orchard at the farm at the age of 87.A serious stroke 14 years ago paralysed his right arm and right leg and was told he would never walk again, but his determination saw him walk up the farm drive and round to his beloved yard.
His brain was as sharp as ever and contractors ensured he could carry on farming.Mr Comber was a life long member of the Tenant Farmers Association and committee member of the Petworth and District Agricultural Association which said he ‘left a legacy which is immeasurable’.
Like his father Dick Comber he was often called upon at the last minute by the then Lord Cowdray to take the place of a guest who cancelled at the last minute.He leaves a wife, Susan, a brother Roger and two daughters from a previous marriage.
His funeral is taking place at midday on Thursday, September 8 at St James’ Church, Heyshott.