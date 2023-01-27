Horsham Matters’ weekly Connecting Café has been given a boost thanks to a £500 donation fromFreeman Brothers.

The funeral directors has been serving the local community from North Parade for more than 165 years and wanted to support the charity’s latest initiative to reduce social isolation and food poverty.

The café at St Andrews Church in Roffey is open to everyone and provides a hot cooked meal, sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks in a warm space. Visitors pay a subsidised rate and can also donate a meal if they wish, which will then provide a meal token for anyone unable to pay.

Freeman Brothers community co-ordinator Becky Hughes said: “We wanted to support those in the district struggling with cost of living increases this winter and the Connecting Café is a great way for the community to come together and help each other.”

Alongside Horsham Matters staff offering advice on budgeting, debt and benefits, the café will host visits from services such as Fire Safety Service, Age UK, Southern Water and Sussex Greener Living to provide information and guidance.

Fundraising officer Paula Daly said the Connecting Café was providing a valuable service when increasing numbers of people were struggling. “As the cost of living crisis has deepened foodbank clients have reported that they aren’t able to afford fresh food on a regular basis so the cafe offers an opportunity to receive nutritious fresh food, in a warm space. It’s also a great social event where those of all ages and backgrounds can come together.”