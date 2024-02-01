People were also invited to put on a Santa hat and line Kings Road in St Leonards in a tribute to Pat Fisher, founder of Gizmo, who passed away on January 1,

The tribute was organised by Anton Burton-Windsor to fulfil a wish of Pat’s, whose ambition was to see Kings Road filled with people wearing Santa hats for the annual Christmas celebrations – something that was never achieved.

Pat's coffin was brought to Hastings Crematorium before a service was held.

Children from Gizmo also attended the funeral service and many wore Santa hats.

Pat founded Gizmo in 2003, a charity which runs activities for those from aged five to 18.

Following news of Pat’s death, Hastings mayor, Margi O’Callaghan said: “Pat had a lion-sized heart and was always doing things for others without even a thought for herself. She loved this town and all the people in it. Her passing has left an enormous hole in our hearts and a great void in our community. We will remember her kindness, hard work, and dedication forever.”

Brett McLean said: “Pat was an amazing advocate for children, her commitment, dedication, passion and loyalty to supporting the borough’s children was simply outstanding.

“Twelve years ago Pat asked me to become the patron of her Gizmo Kids organisation, a position I was happy to accept.

“During my role as patron I had the pleasure of watching first hand the incredible work Pat tirelessly undertook to ensure that she could add value to many lives through anything and everything, which included the provision of a simple hot meal to full in-depth theatrical and singing tuition, to giving valuable advice which has travelled through generations of Hastings and St Leonards children.”

Gizmo provides training in dance, animation, acting and singing. It works with local children aged between five and 18 years old to help them develop communication and social skills, as well as raise their confidence and aspirations with positive activities and community performances.

