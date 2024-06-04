Owners of recovery trucks and classic cars turned out in force for Marco (Marc) Salvatore Laurella’s cortège last Wednesday (May 29).

Marc died on May 9, at the age of 50, after a battle with leukemia.

Speaking to the Worthing Herald, Marc’s cousin, Nick Standing, said: “We had an overwhelming amount of support and attendance on the day.

“If it wasn't for people turning up, my idea wouldn't have amounted to very much. It was a fantastic day and a fantastic send-off.

"It was overwhelming the amount of people who turned up to show their support. People were standing outside the door.

"I'd really like to thank every single person who attended. Without them, it wouldn't have been the spectacle that it was. There were so many trucks and classic cars in the procession.

“Marc will be remembered as a lovely man, who always had a smile on his face. He always had time for people. He was a big part of my life.”

Nick said Marc – who ran his own business called MS Recovery – ‘touched so many people's lives’.

He added: “Marc rescued an endless amount of people and got them out of trouble.

“He had a massive impact. The reaction on social media gives an indication as to how loved he was by so many people.

“The business is no longer so we said goodbye to both."

On his Facebook page, Nick described Marc's final journey as ‘heartfelt and magical’.

He added: “Marc was an amazing man, with amazing friends and family. Every single one of us did him proud, so thank you so much again.

“Special thanks to Xavi Champion and the entire #wearemoto safety team, to Eddie Mitchell for the beautiful images, to Ryan Mansfield for leading the convoy in Marc’s truck and to Graham Fuller for helping with absolutely everything, you are all true gentlemen.”

Marc's death has brought an end to MS Recovery.

Ahead of the funeral procession, Nick explained: “Marc was the heart and soul of MS Recovery, the everything, and for this reason, Marc’s wishes were, he couldn’t trust handing this over to anyone, his relationship with customers became his family, that is what made him so truly special and loved by everyone.

“We are calling all recovery truck owners, super car owners, classic car owners, super bike owners or anyone that knew and loved Marc to join us for this very special occasion.”

A Ferrari on the lead truck, the procession began at the Goring Gap end of Amberley Drive in Ferring, with the convoy meeting the funeral cortège at Wallace Road/West Parade East bound.

Italian ribbons and decoration were provided at the park-up point on Amberley Drive for all convoy vehicles.

Nick added: “We wanted to make sure the final funeral procession was a celebration of Marc’s life.”

