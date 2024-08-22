Furniture fittings shop could be coming to Chichester
The news comes following an application for new signage on a unit on 2 Crane Street in Chichester, which was previously occupied by a shoe repairs shop.
It’s a locally-owned business which prides itself on its expertise in the fitted bedroom and sliding wardrobe industry, and offers a range of cabinets and interior design options.
As well as a new front facade, the application also concerns a new hanging sign, both of which will follow the same basic design: grey letting, a green underline and a grey sketch of the city’s iconic cathedral spire.
To find out more about and comment on the application, visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal and search for reference code CC/24/01514/ADV. To find out more about Chichester Bedrooms, visit their website (chichesterbedrooms.co.uk) or contact them on 01243 935377.