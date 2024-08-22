Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First established online in 2016, Chichester Bedrooms – a furniture and fittings business – is eyeing up a city centre shop.

The news comes following an application for new signage on a unit on 2 Crane Street in Chichester, which was previously occupied by a shoe repairs shop.

It’s a locally-owned business which prides itself on its expertise in the fitted bedroom and sliding wardrobe industry, and offers a range of cabinets and interior design options.

As well as a new front facade, the application also concerns a new hanging sign, both of which will follow the same basic design: grey letting, a green underline and a grey sketch of the city’s iconic cathedral spire.

Proposed designs for the new frontage

To find out more about and comment on the application, visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal and search for reference code CC/24/01514/ADV. To find out more about Chichester Bedrooms, visit their website (chichesterbedrooms.co.uk) or contact them on 01243 935377.