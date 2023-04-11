A new place to buy furniture and support Mid Sussex hospice care has opened in Burgess Hill.

St Peter & St James Hospice recently expanded their Church Road charity shop in Burgess Hill to sell furniture

St Peter & St James Hospice recently expanded their Church Road charity shop, which already had a large selection of clothes and accessories.

Now the shop has double the amount of retail space and features items like sofas, armchairs, tables, chairs and white goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A St Peter & St James Hospice spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to open this new retail space in Burgess Hill, offering a great selection of donated preloved furniture and other homewares. The reception from the public has been brilliant, with lots of visitors on its opening day. This shop is a fantastic way to support St Peter & St James Hospice, helping of those with life-limiting illnesses in our community, and as well as being a sustainable option supporting the circular economy.”

St Peter & St James Hospice recently expanded their Church Road charity shop in Burgess Hill to sell furniture

St Peter & St James Hospice said the shop offers a delivery service for large items. The Burgess Hill team said the shop also features homewares, crafts, linens, and children’s toys, as well as woman’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness. Their support extends to friends and families too. A spokesperson said: “Our community includes Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and everywhere in between.” Visit stpjhospice.org.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

St Peter & St James Hospice recently expanded their Church Road charity shop in Burgess Hill to sell furniture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad