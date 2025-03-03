Further appeal for information issued after 57-year-old man assaulted in Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:39 BST

Sussex Police officers have renewed an appeal for information after a serious assault in Chichester.

A 57-year-old man was assaulted by two men unknown to him in a car park between Charles Avenue and Kathleen Gardens at about 7pm on January 3, police say.

The man sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg, and has spent the last two months recovering.

Officers say that one suspect was walking and the other was on a bicycle.

Sussex Police news

"Officers have pursued a number of lines of enquiry including house to house checks, and are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with further information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1174 of 03/01.”

