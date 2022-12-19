Further West Sussex areas are without water after pipes burst in ‘big freeze’

Further areas of Sussex are without water today (Monday, December 19) after pipes burst following the freezing weather across the county.

West Sussex residents have been stocking up on bottled water in East Grinstead today (Monday, December 19) after pipes burst following the freezing weather across the county.

South East Water announced at 9.30am on Twitter: “We’re very sorry to customers without water this morning. Due to the snow and ice thawing rapidly, we have seen an increase in the number of burst water mains. Our teams are working to get water supplies restored.”

South East Water’s interactive map shows that customers in West Hoathly, Sharpthorne, Selsfield, Crawley, Hartfield and Black Hill, Crowborough, Handcross, Ardingly, Highbrook and Pease Pottage are without water.

Further areas of Sussex are without water today (Monday, December 19) after pipes burst following the freezing weather across the county. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Many leaks have also been reported in Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Wivesfield Green, Chailey, Newick, Ditchling, Hailsham, Seaford, Peacehaven, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Lewes, Hastings, Newbridge and Forest Row.

A message on the South East Water website reads: “We are very sorry to all customers without water, we know how worrying this can be.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of bursts and leaks across our supply area today as a result of the freezing weather. This has put extreme pressure on the complex underground system of 9,000 miles of pipes which takes drinking water from treatment works into homes.

“On a normal winter’s day we extract, treat and pump an average of 530 million litres of drinking water a day to customers. During the past 24 hours this has increased by 100 million litres to 620 million litres.

“Repairing leaks and bursts is one of our top priorities but freezing weather adds significant complications as we cannot predict which pipes may burst and when.

“Our team is working 24/7 reacting to each burst as quickly as possible.

“Residents and businesses should also check their homes, unoccupied properties, outside taps and cattle troughs throughout the weekend, for leaks that can cause extensive and costly damage if not found quickly.