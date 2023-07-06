Residents are up in arms over plans to build a highways depot and car park on farmland near Chichester.

National Highways has revealed plans to build a maintenance building offices, a 40-foot salt barn, and a ten-vehicle carpark in Stane Street, Boxgrove, and described the farmland as being an ‘important location’ for the development of a depot.

Part of the organisation’s planning statement reads: “The proposed scheme is designed as a response to the requirement from National Highways for a maintenance depot in this location.

“The proximity of the site to the A27 and the surrounding major highway network makes the site ideal for traffic movement and response time. The site is currently agricultural, however there are examples of alternative uses in the area which include the solar farm on the adjacent site.”

Farmland in Stane Street. Picture via Google

The proposals have struck a nerve with residents who are upset about several aspects of the plans.

In an objection letter, resident Sally Bosson said: “The area the land is on borders (the road is between), the Southdowns National Park. From thevisual aspect the road on which this lies coming down from Petworth to Chichester or via Lavant or Goodwood has very little in the way of large industrial buildings. This would stand out, regardless of how much ‘dressing up’ it received.

“The development would provide very little in the way of local employment, create local noise, air pollution, light pollution and be visually incongruous”

In another objection letter came from Paul Addison who said: “This would be a totally inappropriate form of development in the open countryside between Halnaker and Westhampnett and immediately adjacent to the South Downs National Park,” adding, “The proposed maintenance depot would be a complete eyesore in the countryside. The main building would be some 12m in height and it would be lit up like a football pitch in the darker months. It would be clearly visible from miles away from many points within the SDNP.”

The application (23/01279/FUL) was submitted at the beginning of June and a determination deadline has been set for September 27.