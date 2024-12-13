Future of endangered Petworth fair looks bright after organisers host public consultation

The future is looking brighter for St Edmund’s Day Fair following a consultation earlier this year – but organisers say changes might have to be made.

The Petworth village fair, which dates all the way back to the 12th century, was cancelled this year due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers. In its place was a public consultation, in which members of the Petworth Society – the organisation responsible for the fair’s modern day incarnation – asked residents a vital question: “does Petworth want the St Edmund’s Day Fair?”.

A staple of Petworth village life for hundreds of years, the St Edmund’s Day Fair took place in Market Square every November, in recognition of St Edmund – the old patron saint of England.

With fire-eaters, fairground rides, gallopers and dancers, it was a traditional end of year leisure fair, and organisers say it was a source of pride and identity for Petworth residents.

Fortunately, following the results of a consultation in which those same organisers asked what the fair should look like in years to come, the future is looking bright.

"The consultation proved that the fair is still very popular – there’s still a demand for it, but it doesn’t answer certain questions about how we fund it and how we manage it,” said Miles Costello, a member of the St Edmund’s Day Fair managing committee.

“We’ve thrown it out there now, and we’re waiting to see who comes back to volunteer. We’re reasonably positive about its future. We think there will have to be changes – the fair’s got to evolve – but we’re hopeful now that the whole town will get behind us; the business community, as well as the town council.”

A statement released by the Petworth Society itself reflected on the fair’s place in village life, adding: “The fair is one of the few events that brings together the whole town, and there’s concern that its loss would deepen divisions in the community.

"The fair is deeply embedded in the community’s history, with participants expressing strong emotional ties to the event. Many see it as a key part of Petworth’s identity.”

It’s not clear exactly how the fair will change just yet – Mr Costello says that comes down to the number of volunteers, among other things – but the consultation produced several potential ideas.

"There is strong support for combining the Fair with other local events, such as the Christmas Cracker, Christmas light switch-on, or the Farmers’ Market. These events could be aligned with the Fair to maximize attendance, create synergy and a new attractive event,” the Petworth Society says.

"A debate needs to be initiated with local organisations to ensure the future of this special historic day, its loss would be tragic for the local community. An action committee will need to be constituted to organise / action / deliver the Fair if is decided that the event should continue -without a high level of support it will not happen. Again, there is a need for funding, and this will have to be pursued.”

To work on the fair, fundraise and volunteer, email [email protected] to register your interest.