Future of popular Continental Street Market is secured

The Bexhill 100 Motoring Club had been successfully running the market for the past eight years. Earlier in the year they decided that the time had come to hand it over to another not for profit organisation.

Secretary Lynn Brailsford explained that due to other commitments, she felt unable to continue to give this popular event the time it deserved.

Lion President Richard Winrow commented “We were very pleased to have been given the opportunity to take on the organisation of this market, which is popular with both shoppers and traders. Before agreeing to take it on, we spent considerable time with the current organisers to understand what was involved.

“When we had all the facts, these were presented to the Club to enable them to vote on the proposal.

“Following the vote, Lion Brian Comber offered to take the lead and has spent time with Lynn and her team going through all that is needed to be done.

“He has established a core team to manage various aspects of the tasks involved. The Club will take over the running of the market in September.”

Lion Simon Edwards who takes over as President on July 1st added. “This is a really exciting opportunity for us and I’m confident that we will continue the great work that Bexhill 100 Motoring Club has done in organising and developing the market over the past eight years.

“They leave a great legacy which will continue to be run along similar lines. We will be around for the next street market, which takes place over the weekend of 21/22 May and look forward to meeting the traders and the public.”

Now in it’s 20th year the Bexhill Anglo Continental Market is very popular with both shoppers and traders. Devonshire Road is closed to traffic and for two weekends a year in May and September)it becomes the venue for a real Continental Street Market.

There will be many unique stalls there for people to enjoy, including French traders and many local traders and crafts people.

Stalls include soft furnishings, home made cakes, hand crafted gifts; hand made soaps; jewellery, scarves, plants and flowers, basketwork and much more.

Bexhill 100 Club is a motoring club that celebrates Bexhill’s status as ‘the birthplace of British motor racing.

The Club holds the popular August bank holiday Classic Car show, which takes place on The Polegrove.

For more information on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk our Facebook page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

