GACC begins legal process against Gatwick's second runway approval

The Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) has written to the Secretary of State warning that her decision to approve Gatwick Airport’s second runway was unlawful and GACC ‘stands ready to file a claim’.

A decision on the £2.2 billion plans to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use was expected at the end of October but Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander published a letter approval on Sunday, September 21, saying it was a ‘no brainer’.

The plans will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.

It could also could help unlock £275m a year for the Sussex visitor economy, as the region looks to attract more high-value international tourists.

This marks the first step in a Judicial Review process, which will examine whether the Government’s decision to approve the expansion was lawful.

Chair of GACC, Peter Barclay, said: "We believe that the Secretary of State’s approval of Gatwick’s runway is unlawful. It fails to properly consider and address the devastating impacts this project will have on local communities, the environment, and the climate. Today we begin the process of holding the Government to account."

GACC, the long-established community campaign group representing thousands of residents across Surrey, Sussex, and Kent, argues that the Government’s approval ‘disregards serious concerns’ including increased noise pollution, a rise in carbon emissions and ‘untested and unproven assumptions about the benefits of expanding the airport’,

The sending of this letter follows extensive consultation with affected communities, environmental experts, and planning specialists.

"The Government’s position on aviation is a mess. National policy is under review, Jet Zero is woefully off-track and yet in expanding Gatwick the Government is burying its head in the sand and ignoring the environmental implications while failing to consider whether the business case even stacks up. Today, we are asking the Government to see sense. If they don’t, we’ll see them in Court”. Mr Barclay added.