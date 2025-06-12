Galleon ship spotted off the coast of Hastings

Galleon off the coast of Hastings

Hastings photographer Marie Richardson captured these shots of an historic replica sailing ship off the coast at St Leonards this week.

It is the full-size replica of the Nao Santa Maria, which was the flagship of Christopher Columbus.

Her sister ship the Nao Victoria was the first ship to circumnavigate the world. and you can take a closer look at her when she docks at the Waterfront at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour, from 10 am until 8 pm daily from Wednesday 18 June until Sunday 22 June.

Just over 500 years ago, five ships led by explorer Ferdinand Magellan sailed west from Spain to seek a route around the newly-discovered Americas in the hope of finding an alternative route to the ‘spice islands’ of what is today Indonesia.

Galleon off the coast of Hastings by Marie Richardson

It was long and perilous journey, but Magellan discovered the ‘straits’ – to which he gave his name, that led to the ocean he called ‘Pacifico’, the Pacific…although for several centuries it was referred to as the Sea of Magellan.

Only one ship, the Nao Victoria, survived and returned to Spain, having completed the first-ever circumnavigation of the world.

In 2004, the replica Nao Victoria departed on a 2-year recreation of the epic first circumnavigation, sailing nearly 27,000 miles, visiting 17 countries on 5 continents.

Admission to view the Victoria at Eastbourne is adult £8, child (up to12 years) £4, or a family tickets (2 adults + up to 3 children £20). Tickets may be purchased at the gangway, or in advance online from [email protected].