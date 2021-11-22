Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

The Game Of Thrones actor and Labour Rother District Councillor for Bexhill Sidley released a picture of himself in an oxygen mask. He is being treated at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, and praised the NHS staff who have been looking after him.

Sam, who played the younger version of Hodor in the hit TV series, said the nurses and doctors “have been charming and heroic”. He said the treatment he has received has been “faultless”. In an update on his Facebook page, he added: “Please stay safe everyone. The atrocious Tory government are out for themselves and do not care about us or the NHS. Please take caution into your own hands beyond that of the guidelines if you can. This is not something I would wish on anyone.”

He said NHS staff deserve a pay rise, “proper PPE” and “equipment that isn’t old or faulty”. “We need proper NHS funding that goes where it’s needed. And an end to privatisation,” he said.

