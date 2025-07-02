Gamers raise 30k for charity

Online gamer Izzy Gibbard from Haywards Heath talked to us about the group and how they raised so much money for charity.

"It all started 20 years ago, my brother and my best friend Luke started live streaming, they were two of the pioneers. They used a website to live stream and you had to book a seat in a virtual auditorium, you could only have a certain amount of people watching at one time, they filmed the live streams in their bedrooms."

Then, back in early 2020 they were doing the odd 24 hour challenge playing Resident Evil games, trying to get as far through the game as possible. So when the pandemic hit, Luke decided to do some adhoc streams, his mum is an NHS worker, so he started raising money for NHS heroes, and it all completely snowballed from there. He got me involved, and my brother Nathan too, we were all live streaming. Luke's a videographer, so during lockdown he wanted to keep himself busy and so he started the channel back up, we started a Discord channel where everyone could join in, and talk to each other, it was a proper little hive, a buzz, it was brilliant. We had such a huge response from the community we thought we just had to keep it going. We've done it every year since, around it's the anniversary in June. We did one in 2021 with the three of us, it was alot of fun, it was alot harder than I thought it was going to be, very tiring. We live stream atleast once a month now.

We recently did a challenge where there were four gamers. Our friend Anthony, who has his own Resident Evil channel called "Let's talk Resident Evil" came over from New Jersey to come and play with us.

Resident Evil Challenge 2025, with Nathan, Izzy, Anthony and Luke. pic Submitted

Since 2020 we have now raised £ 30,000 across three charities, starting off with the NHS Heroes, then Stop Hate UK after what happened to George Floyd in America, Save the Children and then we moved over to Dementia UK. If you'd like to make a donation, go to our Youtube channel which is Resident Evil Challenger, and if you select on one of the videos you can click on the link and donate to the charity"