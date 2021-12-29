Garden centre staff in Sussex took part in charity Christmas Jumper Day
Staff at four Sussex garden centres donned festive jumpers to raise over £400 for charity
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:31 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:24 am
Directors and employees at the Tates of Sussex Garden Centre sites in Newhaven, Portslade, Hassocks and Dial Post took part in Save the Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day.
Rebecca Houghton-Knapp, marketing and promotions assistant at Tates, said: "We support the cause every year and each year raise more money. Everyone enjoys taking part and raising money for such a worthwhile cause."
