Garden party with music and dance planned in Worthing for suicide awareness and prevention charity Olly's Future
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steel Tribe, an outstanding steel band which plays covers of popular songs, has confirmed, along with The Secret Shore shanty choir led by Duck Pond Sailor and Jonny Mott.
Members of Sompting Morris will be dancing and more acts are still to be confirmed.
The party is being hosted by Trevor Hodgson and his wife Ella Arnardottir in their spacious garden near Worthing railway station on Saturday, May 10, from 4pm to 8pm.
Ann Feloy, who set up Olly's Future in memory of her son Oliver Hare to raise awareness of suicide in young people, said: "We are so looking forward to this very special event, and thank our good friends, Trevor and Ella for arranging it.
"There is going to be some great music and great company, too. Get ready to enjoy live performances from talented local artists while soaking up the sun in a beautiful garden setting.
"This event is the perfect opportunity to unwind, socialise and immerse yourself in the magic of live music. Don't miss out on this unique experience - grab your friends and family, and come join us for a memorable day."
Tickets are free. Search 'Eventbrite, Trevor and Ella' or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/trevor-and-ellas-musical-garden-party-tickets-1304631611269 to book a place.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.