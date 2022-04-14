Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Thursday, April 14

British Airways and easyJet flights in particular have been severely impacted by Covid, which is surging across Europe.
The virus has caused both airlines to be understaffed due to an increase in staff sickness.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, April 14) at Gatwick Airport.Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
10:45am - easyJet flight from Munich
11am - easyJet flight from Montpelier
11:55am - easyJet flight from Milan-Bergamo
11:55am - easyJet from Milan-Linate
1pm - flight from Salzburg
1:10pm - flight from Dubrovnik
1:20pm - flight from Brindisi
1:40pm - flight from Zakinthos
2:05pm - flight from Preveza
2:30pm - flight from Pisa
2:35pm - flight from Kefallinia
5:15pm - flight from Montpellier
7:25pm - flight from Amsterdam
