Gatwick Airport expansion: Horsham residents urged to have their say
Airport operators propose to alter Gatwick’s existing northern runway to bring it into full-time use and develop a range of infrastructure to deal with an increase in airport passenger numbers and flights.
As part of its expansion plans, Gatwick Airport Ltd and the Planning Inspectorate are inviting members of the public to share their views on the recently submitted application for ‘Development Consent’ by Sunday October 29.
The expansion is classed as a ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project’ and is considered under the 2008 Planning Act which means that the Planning Inspectorate makes a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Transport who will decide the application.
Airport operators submitted their application to the Secretary of State – via the Planning Inspectorate – on July 6 and the application was accepted for examination on August 3.
Further information regarding the NSIP process for members of the public and others can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/legislation-and-advice/advice-notes/.
The full suite of application documents and the supporting evidence base can also be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/south-east/gatwick-airport-northern-runway/.
Paper copies can also be found at Horsham Library and Billingshurst Library.
Anyone who wants to have their say can register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on the application by submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ in order to become an ‘Interested Party’. This can be completed online at https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/TR020005/register/register-have-your-say/ or by requesting a paper copy of the Registration and Relevant Representation Form on 0303 444 5000.
Registration ensures that you will receive formal notifications during the examination process and gives you participation rights.
Horsham District Council says it is ‘actively engaged in responding to these proposals and will continue to share its views with Gatwick Airport Ltd, the Planning Inspectorate and the Secretary of State to ensure Horsham District is fully considered in the examination of this application.’