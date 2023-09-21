BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Gatwick Airport expansion: Horsham residents urged to have their say

People in Horsham are being urged to have their say on the proposed expansion of Gatwick Airport.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Airport operators propose to alter Gatwick’s existing northern runway to bring it into full-time use and develop a range of infrastructure to deal with an increase in airport passenger numbers and flights.

As part of its expansion plans, Gatwick Airport Ltd and the Planning Inspectorate are inviting members of the public to share their views on the recently submitted application for ‘Development Consent’ by Sunday October 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The expansion is classed as a ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project’ and is considered under the 2008 Planning Act which means that the Planning Inspectorate makes a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Transport who will decide the application.

Most Popular
People in Horsham are being urged to have their say on proposals for the expansion of Gatwick Airport. Photo contributedPeople in Horsham are being urged to have their say on proposals for the expansion of Gatwick Airport. Photo contributed
People in Horsham are being urged to have their say on proposals for the expansion of Gatwick Airport. Photo contributed

Airport operators submitted their application to the Secretary of State – via the Planning Inspectorate – on July 6 and the application was accepted for examination on August 3.

Further information regarding the NSIP process for members of the public and others can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/legislation-and-advice/advice-notes/.

The full suite of application documents and the supporting evidence base can also be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/south-east/gatwick-airport-northern-runway/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paper copies can also be found at Horsham Library and Billingshurst Library.

Anyone who wants to have their say can register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on the application by submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ in order to become an ‘Interested Party’. This can be completed online at https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/TR020005/register/register-have-your-say/ or by requesting a paper copy of the Registration and Relevant Representation Form on 0303 444 5000.

Have you read? Horsham school celebrates after gaining two major awards

South Downs farm set to make its own wines after planting new vineyard

Protests over plans for new homes on Horsham ‘mystery house’ site

Registration ensures that you will receive formal notifications during the examination process and gives you participation rights.

Horsham District Council says it is ‘actively engaged in responding to these proposals and will continue to share its views with Gatwick Airport Ltd, the Planning Inspectorate and the Secretary of State to ensure Horsham District is fully considered in the examination of this application.’

Related topics:Gatwick AirportHorsham District Council