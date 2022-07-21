Gatwick among world's most expensive airports for parking

New research from Zutobi has compared parking prices at the busiest airports in every country to reveal which airport has the most expensive and which has the cheapest parking rate.

The most costly for long-term parking is Hamad International Airport in the Qatari capital Doha.

Parking there for a whole week will cost you at least $278.77.

Gatwick is among the most expensive airports in the world for parking

Stansted Airport is ranked in second place, costing a whopping £210 for a week's stay.

The airport with the lowest daily parking rate is Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul where a full week’s parking can cost as little as $16.05.