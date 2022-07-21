Gatwick among world's most expensive airports for parking

New research from Zutobi has compared parking prices at the busiest airports in every country to reveal which airport has the most expensive and which has the cheapest parking rate.
The most costly for long-term parking is Hamad International Airport in the Qatari capital Doha.
Parking there for a whole week will cost you at least $278.77.
Stansted Airport is ranked in second place, costing a whopping £210 for a week's stay.
The airport with the lowest daily parking rate is Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul where a full week’s parking can cost as little as $16.05.
Two of the top ten cheapest airports for parking are Chinese. They are Wuhan Tianhe International Airport ranked in eighth place, with Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport following closely behind in ninth place.