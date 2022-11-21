A campaign group opposed to the expansion of Gatwick Airport is now pressing for a bigger voice on the airport’s future.

Members of CAGNE – Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – is calling on Gatwick management to appoint CAGNE to the staturory consultative committee GATCOM.

Representatives on GATCOM include local authorities, representatives from the Department for Transport, Air Traffic Control, civil aviation, passenger, business, tourism and community and environmental groups along with Gatwick Airport’s chief executive senior management team.

A spokesperson for CAGNE said:“If CAGNE did not engage via the Gatwick Noise Management Board residents would now be totally in the dark to Gatwick’s plans.”

CAGNE are calling for a bigger say on the future of Gatwick Airport (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

CAGNE chairman Sally Pavey said: “We sincerely believe we can make a difference and benefit all communities by having a voice at the Noise Management Board table going forward but, the imbalances and lack of transparency of noise groups must be addressed.”

“Residents will have seen our second Time is Ticking series of environmental talks to coincide with COP 27 that are now in a second week.

"Last month CAGNE held a public meeting with Gatwick Airport Head of Airspace Strategy and Engagement where residents openly voiced their anger towards Gatwick’s noise, especially night flights.

