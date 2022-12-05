A campaign group is writing to all MPs in the Gatwick area urging them to support a new law aimed at curbing pollution.

Members of the Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – say: “Everyone deserves the right to clean air even those that live close to an airfield.”

A new law over the right to clean air has passed in the House of Lords and is now heading to the Commons to be scrutinised by MPs.

The Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill is also known as Ella’s Law and is named after Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old girl who died following an asthma attack in 2013.

A spokesperson for CAGNE said: “The Bill, if passed, would require public bodies to review and monitor pollution limits, with the aim of achieving clean air within five years.”

The spokesperson added: “CAGNE is supporting this and is writing to all Gatwick Airport area Members of Parliament asking them to vote in favour of the Bill. CAGNE also asks residents to write to their MP and ask them to support the Bill.”

A ‘Time is Ticking’ series of environmental talks last year featured Dr Gary Fuller of Imperial College who spoke about small particles that come from airfields that could cause serious health issues. He said then: “The number of ultrafine particles 500 metres downwind of Gatwick Airport was greater than those at the kerb of London’s busiest roads.”