Over 50 people were in attendance for the opening of the event on Saturday (March 5) as volunteers, supporters and those who have experience of indefinite detention joined together at Crawley United Reformed Church.

Attendees of the event enjoyed a walk around Grattons Park and the tree trail at Worth Park Gardens.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People came from across the country to support refugees

Created by GDWG in collaboration with refugees and people who have experienced detention, the theme of the walk this year is solidarity. This is particularly relevant given the images of Ukrainian refugees in the news.

Anna Pincus, Director of GDWG, said: “The people who came to Crawley from London at the time of the birth of the new town came with hopes for a better life.

“The refugees who walk with us come to the UK hoping for a better life and so it was very moving to express hospitality in Crawley, which has always welcomed people from outside Sussex.”

See more: Hundreds of Ukrainians living in Crawley

The supporters of the Refugee Tales Walk

Taking place between July 2 and 6 this year, Refugee Tales will see walkers travel from Merstham to Winchester to raise awareness of those currently in indefinite detention centres across the UK.

The walks will also include readings in the evening from the Refugee Tales, including first-person accounts of the realities of detention.

See more: Employ Crawley Jobs Fair returns for another year

Other walks will happen at the same time as the July walk internationally, walking and sharing tales in celebration of the worldwide refugee community and to highlight tales of refugees calling for a future without immigration detention.