Actress Joanna Page, best known for playing Stacey in the hit BBC show, was photographed with film crews in Terminus Road on Thursday, October 30.

Residents reported seeing her in charity shops including WRAS and Shelter.

In a social media post, the WRAS charity shop teased: “Our lips are sealed, but we will release details as and when we are able…”

Page appeared to be filming for new BBC series Shift the Thrift. The series, which is currently filming across the UK, sees two people go head-to-head in a race against the clock to turn their charity shop purchases into as much profit as possible.

Each episode begins in a different UK town, where Page and two guest experts explore the local charity shop scene and introduce the teams to a custom shopping list - which always includes an item to be refashioned and a localised scavenger hunt challenge, according to the BBC. Participants then each customise one item with the help of some of social media upcyclers and prepare a sales pitch, before taking part in a fast-paced, live-streamed auction.

Speaking for the BBC, Page said: “I absolutely love charity shops and have been customising and upcycling clothes for years, so this show is right up my street.

"It’s fun, fast, and gives people great ideas on how to find value in second-hand treasure - all while supporting brilliant local causes.”

Eastbourne was revealed as the town home to the most charity shops in the UK in 2023.

1 . Gavin and Stacey star spotted filming in Eastbourne Page filming outside Shelter Photo: Emma Wright

2 . Gavin and Stacey star spotted filming in Eastbourne Joanna Page filming in the town centre Photo: Emma Wright

3 . Gavin and Stacey star spotted filming in Eastbourne Page in the town centre Photo: Emma Wright