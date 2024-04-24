GCSE results 2020: St Wilfrid’s in Crawley achieves ‘excellent grades’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The GCSE grades were submitted by their teachers and have been based on evidence acquired over two years of work, therefore reflecting a much clearer picture of students work ethic and aptitude, the school said.

Mr Ferry, Headteacher added: “Today is a day to celebrate success. What students are receiving today is a measure of their hard work and application over a long period of time and they are well earned.

“Each and every student receiving their results this morning should be proud of their efforts and of how they have coped with the changes to their education and society as a whole over these last few months.

“Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training.

“As they move on to the next phase of their lives it is important that no matter what grades they have received, that they remember that they are not defined by them; each and every young person has much to offer and we wish them every success and happiness.”

St Wilfrid’s students have received excellent and ever improving results over the last few years, Mr Ferry said.

He added: “Today is no different, the progress shown across the school is fantastic. I am proud that we continue our commitment to the holistic development of each student and that through offering a broad and balanced curriculum we give students the opportunity to maximise their progress in subjects which they are passionate about.”

The school said there are some stand out achievements from students who have achieved eight or more Grade 7s or better (the old A*/A equivalent) including Pavni Acharya, William Baker, Verity Barnes, Katelan Carter, Patrick Daly, Anneka Dodd, Catherine Duggan-Jakes, Julia Rutkowska, Azim Vahora, Mikolaj Zabawa, Daisy King, Dulaksan Mahesan and Samuel Munson.

A spokesman added: “To gain one Grade 9 is exceptional but to gain eight is absolutely phenomenal, congratulations therefore must go to Catherine Duggan-Jakes for this amazing feat. William Baker and Azim Vahora came close, with both achieving seven, with Pavni Acharya gaining five; Vanessa Marie Gould gained four; Katelan Carter, Patrick Daly, Julia Rutkowska, Lachlan Howes-Yarlett, Daisy King and Samuel Munson all gaining three; all amazing in their own right. Many others, including some of those already named, achieved at least one.”