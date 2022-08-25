Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students were celebrating after achieving ‘exceptionally high’ grades this year: Emily Roger gained nine Grade 9s and a BTEC Distinction*; Dylan Calver gained six Grade 9s and four Grade 8s, and Heidi Ginnaw achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 5.

Many students at the school gained seven Grade 7s or above, including: Samantha Chatfield, Ella Savage, Sophie Collins, Remy Chauhan, Richard Randall, Sofia Fielder, Samantha Zebrak and Alice Carr.

The school also said the following students have made exceptional progress since they started secondary school and deserve rich congratulations: Maz Foreshew, Titas Zabielskas, Martha Musk, Holly Wyatt, Kayleigh Edwards, Sharna Turner-Reynolds, Jessica Wright, Leah Pollard and Jaime Doherty.

Students at Angmering School celebrate their GCSE results.

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “I am immensely proud of the way that the students and staff have worked together over the past two years.

"There have been many challenges but we have come through as a stronger community and with even greater belief in ourselves.

"Huge congratulations go to all of our students and we wish them all the very best as they take their next steps in education or training.”

Head of Year 11, Jane Fillery, said: “[The students] have all worked extremely hard.

The school stated its pride ‘in the hard work and dedication of our students and staff’.