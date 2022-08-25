GCSE results: Battle Abbey School celebrates another year of 'strong' grades

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmaster David Clark said: “The Year 11 cohort of 2022 are a talented and popular year group and these results are testament to the character they have shown over what were several disrupted years of education.

"Overall we saw a very high pass rate with just under half our cohort achieving grades 7 to 9 across the board.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some 12 per cent of all results were at the highest grade 9, which exceeds our pre-pandemic outcome. We couldn’t be happier with the results and this group of students has been rewarded with the results that they deserve.

Students at Battle Abbey School with their GCSE results

“The impressive statistics reflect the wide-ranging academic strengths of the school. Certain subjects performed particularly well; Latin once again saw A or A* grades across the board; a quite exceptional outcome.

"Our sciences also did particularly well with some three quarters all grades in biology, chemistry and physics at grade 7 – 9; the equivalent of an A or A*. Mention should also go to our maths, Spanish, music and textiles departments who once again all posted very strong results.”

He said Battle Abbey School also saw ‘personal bests’ this year secured by several students.

Mr Clark said: “Oliver Sexton achieved an astonishing ten 9’s and two grade 8’s; Edward Stockham secured nine at grade 9, two grade 8 and a single 7 and Reilly Biglands achieved no less than eight at grade 9, two at 8 and one at grade 7.

"Equally impressive were Gemma McDonald, who achieved Grade 9 results across the board bar one single grade 7 and Betsy Parsons who achieved all 7 – 9 grades.

“We are suitably excited about what this cohort will go on to achieve with us at A-level but below the A and A*s, it’s once again the students who won’t make the headlines that constitute some of the most pleasing results for the teaching staff.