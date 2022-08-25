GCSE results: Felpham Community College Students achieve record top grades

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proportion of students who grade 4-9 in English Language was 73 per cent, in English Literature, 77 per cent of students passed, and in Maths, 71 per cent of students passed.

With these results in tow, many students can move on to their chosen post-16 pathway, whether that be college, a sixth form, or an apprenticeship. Like students who received their A-Level results last week, this year’s cohort were directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for Felpham Community College said the stellar outcomes reflects students’ hard work, and the specialist support of teachers and school governors.

Headteacher Mark Anstiss said: “‘We are extremely pleased with all of our students’ achievements today. Obtaining these results, after a disrupted two years, takes hard work, commitment and resilience. It’s inevitably a stressful time for students and we are very proud with how they have coped.

Students at Felpham Community College celebrate their GCSE results

"These great results provide our Year 11s with an opportunity to now move on to Felpham Sixth Form and provide a

firm foundation for work or university in the future. Staff and students have worked incredibly hard. I would also like to thank our parents and the school governors for their support and commitment to our school.”

Although many students achieved outstanding results, among the most impressive were: Millie Towse, with 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8s, 1 Distinction

Poppy Bright, with 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

A Felpham Community College student celebrates her GCSE results

Emma Barrasford, with 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

Olivia Pajsczyk, with 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s

Ruby Hobbs, with 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 Distinction*

Lizzie Brown, with grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 2 grade 6s

Students at Felpham Community College celebrate their results

Charlie Forster, with 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 1 grade 6

Dorothy Gatrell, with 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s

Marcus Nelmes, with 6 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 Distinction*

Students interested in joining Felpham Community College Sixth Form are asked to visit the school website for more details and contact the school to arrange a meeting.