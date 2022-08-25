GCSE results: Ormiston Six Villages Academy 'bursting with pride' as students collect GCSE results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the school, which is sponsored by the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), said this year’s cohort has been the most impacted by the pandemic, and their stellar results stand testament to their ‘great determination and commitment to their studies.’

Not only have the students collectively exceeded results achieved in 2019, the last time GCSE papers were externally examined, but they went on to achieve top grades in all subjects across the academy.

‘Unprecedented’ results were also achieved individually, with 30 per cent of students achieving at least one grade or more above a 7, with many more achieving top grades across their subjects.

Among the high fliers, individual successes include:

Sky Chu, who achieved 3 Grade 9s, a Distinction*, 3 Grade 8s, a Distinction, and 2 Grade 7s.

Luke Sari, who achieved 3 Grade 9s, a Distinction*, 3 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, and 2 Grade 6s.

Alistair Hart, who achieved 7 Grade 8s, a Distinction and 2 Grade 7s.

Nikole Feoktistova, who achieved 3 Grade 8s, 5 Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s.

Ariyan Sekhon, who achieved a Distinction*, 2 Grade 8s, one Distinction, 3 Grade 7s and 2 Grade 6s.

Alfie Illingworth, who achieved 2 Grade 8s, a Distinction, 4 Grade 7s and 2 Grade 6s.

Isaac Brady, who achieved 3 Grade 8s, a Distinction, 3 Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s.

Ronnie, who achieved 2 Distinction*, 5 Grade 7s, 2 Grade 6s and one Merit.

Martyna, who Brodowska achieved 2 Grade 8s, 5 Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s.

Principal of Ormiston Six Villages Academy, Paul Slaughter said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of this year’s students:

“Following two very challenging years, not only in terms of the academic rigour of their courses but also in the light of the extraordinary experience students have worked through over the last two and a half years with two extended periods of home learning.

“The credit for today’s results lies with the students, supported by their caring families, excellent teaching and a devoted school staff. I am delighted that results show successes not only across all traditional academic subjects but also vocational subjects.”

