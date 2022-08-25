GCSE results: St Richard's Catholic College in Bexhill achieves 'record-breaking' results

The school said pupils’ grades had ‘broke all previous records’, as students collected their results this morning (Thursday, August 25).

St Richard’s said 86 per cent of the year group achieved grade 4 and above in the Basics measure (English and Maths combined) and 74 per cent achieved grade 5 and above, with 37 per cent achieving grade 7 and above.

A spokesperson for the school said: “These results compare favourably not only with 2019 results but the Teacher Assessed Grades (TAG) and Centre Assessed Grades (CAG) results of 2020 and 2021.

"Of a 62 per cent entry into the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) qualification, 60 per cent achieved grade 4 and above and 53 per cent achieved grade 5 and above. The overall attainment score for the year group was 61, well above the target set.

“All subjects performed really well with the number of grade 9s doubled since 2021 TAG results. Indeed, a third of the cohort achieved grade 9 in at least one subject and 37 per cent of all grades were 7 and above.”

Doreen Cronin, principal, said: “I am delighted with the results and would like to pay tribute to pupils, staff and parents/carers for working closely together to achieve such record-breaking results.

"Our lovely young men and women are now ready for the next stage of their education with the skills, qualities and attributes, combined with academic achievement, to make a great success of the next stage of their lives. Congratulations to them all.”

1. JPBOnews-02-09-22-st-richards-bexhill-gcses-1-SSXupload.JPG Students at St Richard's Catholic College collected their GCSE results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. JPBOnews-02-09-22-st-richards-bexhill-gcses-8-SSXupload.JPG Students at St Richard's Catholic College collected their GCSE results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. JPBOnews-02-09-22-st-richards-bexhill-gcses-3-SSXupload.JPG Students at St Richard's Catholic College collected their GCSE results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. JPBOnews-02-09-22-st-richards-bexhill-gcses-6-SSXupload.JPG Students at St Richard's Catholic College collected their GCSE results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales