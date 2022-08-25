GCSE results: Students at Christ's Hospital celebrate stellar performance

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school says they represent some of the best public exam results seen at the school.

Headteacher Simon Reid said: “In many respects the pupils have excelled with these results.

"They reflect not only the dedication and commitment of pupils, but the professionalism and care of their teachers who prepared them for these public examinations through an exceptionally disrupted few years.

Students at Christ's Hospital School near Horsham are celebrating stellar GCSE results

"Our pupils will enter their A Level years with confidence, knowing that their hard work has positioned them strongly as they undertake their Sixth Form studies.”

Half of the grades awarded were either a Level 8 or 9 (equivalent to an A*) with 23 per cent of those being graded at the top Level 9.

Almost three quarters of all grades achieved were at a Level 7 or above.

Despite the difficulties encountered by some pupils, there was a 98.6 per cent pass rate (Level 4-9).

Out of the cohort of 134 pupils, 41 achieved 10 or more grades at Level 7 or above (equivalent to 30per cent), with 36 pupils achieving at least 8 grades at Level 8 or higher.