Generous Littlehampton couple want to give away £100,000 for the third year in a row

A charitable trust run by a generous Littlehampton couple is planning to give away £100,000 for the third year in a row.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The David Hunt Trust was formed in 2010 by businessman David Hunt, who moved to East Preston when he sold his business in Surrey and retired more than 20 years ago. The first £100,000 giveaway was held in 2023, with the second held last year.

The money will be divided up into 30-40 awards, with £20,000 as the top grant. All applications must be received by the end of August with a clear explanation of how the money will be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applications will be considered by a panel of judges and only the successful applicants will be notified and will receive their grant in the autumn. It is hoped the awards will be handed out during a ceremony at Ham Manor Golf Club later this year.

The David Hunt Trust £100,000 giveaway awards ceremony in 2024. Picture: contributed

Catherine Mackenzie, David’s partner and a trustee for the charity, said: “​David and I lived in Surrey for most of our lives before retiring to our holiday home on the Sussex coast – the area we both loved.

“Over the past 15 years he has donated considerable sums of money to numerous charities and supported local people raising money for their community projects. David was voted for and awarded Worthing and Adur Community Star of the Year in 2012 for his generosity to local people in need.

"He is committed to carrying out his philanthropic work and was excited in 2023 to launch his new £100,000 giveaway as an annual community grant scheme, funds permitting, for the people of Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the 2024 award recipients included: The Lavinia Norfolk Centre, £10,000 to support pupils with physical and sensory impairments; Motor Neurone Disease, £3,000 for funding community events; and St Barnabas House Hospice, £5,000 for providing inpatient palliative care

David is sadly now in a wheelchair with a spinal cord damage, but still takes an active part in the organising of the day-to-day needs of the trust.

Apply for an application form by email to the David Hunt Charitable Trust at [email protected] or by letter c/o Jules Chatterton of Brennan and Chatterton 113 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1NX.