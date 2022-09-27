Littlehampton & District Foodbank was supported by Littlehampton Lions and the store's community champion, Alison Whitburn, with its collection on Saturday.

Since January, the foodbank has seen a 68 per cent increase in the number of people needing its support and volunteers say that as we move into the colder months and the cost of living crisis deepens, it is likely this trend will continue.

In August alone, the foodbank provided more than 2,200 meals for 253 people – 152 adults and 101 children. Alison said the food drive was all about collecting much-needed food and all donations were appreciated.

Littlehampton mayor Jill Long with food drive volunteers at Morrisons

She added: "We had volunteers from the foodbank and Littlehampton Lions, and Littlehampton mayor Jill Long also came and offered her support. Our customers were amazing. The total weight of donations was 632kg, and we equate that to approximately £1,500. Amazing! This will so help our community."

The foodbank has a regular donation point in the store, as well as at Asda in Ferring, Waitrose in Rustington, The Co-Op in East Preston, Lidl, Titan Self Storage and Tesco Express in Littlehampton and Cooper Adams estate agents branches in the area.