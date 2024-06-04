‘Gentle-natured’ senior dog seeks loving home in Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Meet Noah – a ‘gentle-natured’ dog who is looking for a home in Sussex.

The ten-year-old Collie is currently residing at Dogs Trust Shoreham but is looking for a home where he can spend his retirement years in peace.

Noah’s favourite pastimes include heading out for a short sniff and stroll, an afternoon snooze on a cosy bed, and tucking into a tasty meal, according to staff at Dogs Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His dream home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, situated away from the hustle and bustle. A garden of his own is essential, and it must be one that is grassy, as Noah finds the soft ground easier on his joints.

NoahNoah
Noah

Equally, the interior of his home must be carpeted or slip-free and have minimal steps to contend with.

Due to his lack of experience and timid tendencies, Noah will need adult-only family members. He’ll also need to be the only pet at home. but could have well-matched walking buddies with dogs who have a similarly calm nature to his own.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Regional Centre Manager Adel Burnett said: “It may take Noah a little while to show off his true, sweet self, but if you spend enough time with him, he’s bound to be the most loving and affectionate companion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While he is a senior pooch, Noah has had limited experience of the big wide world.

“Because of this, he does have a sensitive side and is hoping to find a home with patient adopters, who could allow him to settle into his new routine at his own pace.”

If you think that you could offer Noah his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

Related topics:SussexDogs Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.