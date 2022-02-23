Get ready for Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival by taking part in a free umbrella workshop

One of the highlights of the five day Fat Tuesday festival is a colourful Preservation Sunday umbrella parade though the Old Town and a,long the seafront.

Anyone can take part, they just need to bring a brightly coloured decorated umbrella.

Help is on hand with the Hastings Last Thursdays organisation holding a free interactive workshop to help people create their umbrella designs ahead of the Sunday event.

It takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday February 24 from 5pm - 7pm. You will need an hour of your time, although you are welcome to stay as long as you want, and most importantly bring an umbrella if you can.

There will be an array of materials to use but feel free to bring along anything of your own. Please note children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

You can also take part in the White Rock Youth Theatre’s Comic Carnival at tghe White Rock Theatre on the same date, from 5pm - 7pm. Learn circus skills, try balloon-modelling, perform magic, have your fortune told, visit stalls like the tin-can alley, watch amazing acts, interactive performances, and more. Suitable for ages 4 to 104. No need to book, just turn up and join in the fun