Get ready for the biggest beer event of the year in Hastings

The annual event has become a magnet for beer lovers and is described by organisers as ‘a town-wide beer festival’.

It takes place in multiple venues across Hastings and neighbouring St Leonards. Each venue taking part will showcase an independent brewery of their choice by turning over their taps to the brewery for the whole weekend allowing breweries to showcase more of their range and offer rare and one-off beers.

The idea was born some years ago following talks between the Eel and Bear beer shop and the Jolly Fisherman micropub.

Taking part this year are: The Twelve Hundred Postcards in Queens Road, who have beers from Brass Castle; new St Leonards bar Ritual has Deya brewery; The Prince Albert, by St Andrews Square has Donzoko; Goats Ledge on St Leonards seafront, has beers from Dookit; The Jolly Fisherman, in the Old Town has Duration; The Tower, in St Leonards, has Fell; Pisarro’s in the town centre has Gun Brewery; in the Old Town the Crown has Hand, the Jenny Lind has Harrogate and the Albion has McCann; in St Leonards; Heist has Holy Goat, while the Piper, opposite has Pressure Drop and nearby Collected Fictions has Tartarus; The Seadog, near Priory Meadow, has Makemake; Courtyard at White Rock has Track, while in the Queens Road area Eel and Bear has Time and Tide and The Imperial has Two Flints.

There are no tickets or entry fees required anywhere. Just come along and get involved. Please bear in mind that different venues will have different opening hours, different capacities and different ways of operating. If you have particular requirements around accessibility, or if you need to confirm details of opening hours or facilities, please get in touch with venues directly.

