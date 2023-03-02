Get the party started – that’s the message going out to people in Horsham planning to celebrate the coronation of King Charles in May.

Horsham District Council says that anyone planning to hold a street party needs to apply for a licence by March 24. And, says the council, it’s waiving its usual licence fees for such events.

Special events, including street parties that involve closing a road, require a legal order to be in place which normally requires a fee to be paid to the council. However, for events taking place over the special Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 fees will not apply and licences can be obtained free of charge.

A council spokesperson said: “There are many ways to get involved in His Majesty The King’s Coronation celebrations, with communities invited to share food and fun together at a Coronation Big Lunch or street party.

Jubilee celebrations in The Carfax, photo: Toby Phillips Photography.

"The council is offering each parish and neighbourhood council grants of up to £200 towards the cost of their coronation celebration.”

Horsham council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “Coronation street parties, Big Lunches, and a day dedicated to good causes will bring communities together over the special Coronation Bank Holiday weekend, as we mark this important day in our nation’s history.

“We want to see as many people as possible across the Horsham district celebrate this historic occasion.”

Among coronation events planned so far in Horsham are a mini Bensons funfair for younger children in Horsham Park from May 5-8; a Coronation Party in Horsham’s Carfax on Sunday May 7 from 12 noon to 9pm with a mix of live music, community and professional performances, street food, stalls, children’s activities, and more.

Also on Sunday May 7, the Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion will be playing in Horsham Park’s podium from 2-4pm.

There will be coronation-themed crafts events at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham’s Causeway from May 6-8, from 11am – 3pm.

To apply for a licence for a street party visit www.horsham.gov.uk/coronation