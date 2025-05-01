Giant attraction in Hastings this weekend

The giant was based on a well known Hastings witch called Hannah Clarke. She was said to have been living at the Stag Inn, Hastings, around 1665. In an attempt to ward off the plague using witchcraft, she sealed up her two cats in a chimney. The pub still has the cats, mummified and on display in a glass case in the bar area.

Her story is thought to be local myth, along with the idea that she protected the town from French invasion and tax inspectors. She lives on in the giant and lends her name to a local Morris side, Hannah’s Cat.

Hannah was originally built by local giant builder, Derek Binns, in the early 90’s, but her current custodian is Mark Duncan.

Hannah the Witch took part in Jack In The Green for about 15 years before being put into storage in about 2007. She was given to Mark in 2019 when her keepers moved away as they didn’t want her to leave the area. He spent about a year restoring her.

Look out for the giant around Hastings Old Town over the weekend and you can see her, with other local giant Mr Fishy, at the Stade Open Space on Sunday afternoon. She will also be taking part in the Jack in the Green procession on Monday.

