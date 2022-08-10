Giant ‘Hollywood-style’ sign installed on Eastbourne seafront

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘I love EBN’ sign has been installed west of the bandstand.

The ‘giant’ two-metre-high letters first appeared in December at the Eastbourne Winterland and have been touring the town at surprise locations during 2022.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said: “They have now taken pride of place on Eastbourne seafront on the middle promenade near the Wish Tower, and will soon be relocating to Victoria Place, at the seafront end of Terminus Road.

The letters on Eastbourne seafront. Picture from VisitEastbourne

“They will remain there throughout the summer with visitors and residents able to take selfies and photos with the love letters and share on social media – across the country and the globe - using the hashtag #IloveEBN. There is also a chance to win a prize of £250.”

The giant letter installation is a joint project between Eastbourne Hospitality Association, the Eastbourne Shed in Fort Lane and VisitEastbourne.

The letters have been crafted by the people at Eastbourne Shed, an Age Concern scheme which brings together a community of individuals aged 50+ to work on woodwork projects - as well as help tackle loneliness and dementia with community initiatives.

The council said the letters were made using recycled wood – including used wood from the groynes along Eastbourne seafront.

The ‘I love EBN’ letters also have some solar lighting so that they can illuminate at night, according to a spokesperson from the council.

EBC’s head of tourism and culture Annie Wills said: “People have been following our ‘love letters’ as they journey around the town spreading love and cheer.

“Now they have moved to the seafront and Victoria Place for the summer and I am sure more people will see them and share the love.

“If you see them, why not snap a picture and share it through your favourite social media channel for a chance to win a prize?

"Use the hashtag #ILoveEBN for a chance to win.”

For more details on the ‘I love EBN’ installation and to enter the competition for a chance to win £250 please visit the VisitEastbourne website.