The team that created the poppy cascade for Remembrance Day is back with more over-sized creations, this time huge nutcrackers, measuring about 10ft tall.

East Preston Yarnbombers have made four Christmas nutcrackers for Two Acres, in Sea Road. Many of the elements of the nutcrackers are recycled from previous installations.

The placing of the nutcrackers was delayed due to Storm Bert but they are now up for all to see and will remain in place until the new year, weather depending.

The Yarnbombers ask that people enjoy the display but please do not touch or climb on them. Share your selfies at #epyarn @EPYarnbombers

1 . East Preston nutcrackers.jpeg Ava and Ivy enjoying the giant Christmas nutcrackers at Two Acres in East Preston Photo: East Preston Yarnbombers

2 . East Preston Christmas nutcrackers (2).jpg Giant nutcrackers are watching over East Preston, thanks to crafty knitters and crocheters from the village Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

3 . East Preston Christmas nutcrackers (1).jpg East Preston Yarnbombers have made four Christmas nutcrackers for Two Acres Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld