A giant pumpkin weighing nearly six stone has been crowned the winner of a new community growing competition in Bognor Regis.

The contest, hosted by The Thatched House pub, saw six locals each receive two seeds in a lucky dip at the start of summer.

They were only allowed to plant those two, and their progress was kept strictly under wraps until the final weigh-in at the pub last weekend.

The winning pumpkin was grown by local plumber Alan, whose entry smashed the rest.

The competition was a great success.

Julian Munn, a regular at the pub, said: “That is a worthy winner, nearly six stone. It was a big difference, let’s put it like that.”

He added that the idea came from a group of locals: “Six people got together in the summer, picked their two seeds, and kept it top secret all the way through.

"No one could believe it at the final.”

The Thatched House has decided to keep hold of Alan’s enormous pumpkin.

Alan's winning pumpkin!

“Their chef’s going to cook it up and have a pumpkin meal one night out of it,” Julian said.

He explained the competition was all in good fun, and already the group is thinking about what to grow next.

“They’re discussing what veg to do next year. I think there’s a suggestion it might be marrows,” he added.

With photos shared on social media and plenty of laughs on the night, the first-time event has proved a hit with the Felpham community.