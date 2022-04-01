Giant sea-beast seen in Chichester Canal

A serpent-like monster has been spotted swimming in Chichester Canal this morning (Friday, April 1).

By Joe Stack
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:00 am

Astounded onlookers have gathered along the canal path in the hope of catching a glimpse of the creature.

Authorities have been alerted and mythical creature traps have been set in the canal basin.

Mrs April Olof, a local angler hoping to reel the beast in, told this newspaper: "It's almost unbelievable. I keep pinching myself."

Chichester Canal Basin. Picture by Megan Baker

The long-necked aquatic mammal shares many similarities to the legendary Loch Ness Monster, one eye witness has reported, but can be distinguished by its lack of a Scottish accent.

