Astounded onlookers have gathered along the canal path in the hope of catching a glimpse of the creature.
Authorities have been alerted and mythical creature traps have been set in the canal basin.
Mrs April Olof, a local angler hoping to reel the beast in, told this newspaper: "It's almost unbelievable. I keep pinching myself."
The long-necked aquatic mammal shares many similarities to the legendary Loch Ness Monster, one eye witness has reported, but can be distinguished by its lack of a Scottish accent.