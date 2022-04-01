Giant sea-beast seen in Chichester Canal

Astounded onlookers have gathered along the canal path in the hope of catching a glimpse of the creature.

Authorities have been alerted and mythical creature traps have been set in the canal basin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs April Olof, a local angler hoping to reel the beast in, told this newspaper: "It's almost unbelievable. I keep pinching myself."

Chichester Canal Basin. Picture by Megan Baker