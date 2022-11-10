Gillian Keegan responds after Chichester foodbank founder denies MPs claims on Sky News
Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has said she last visited a local foodbank nearly two years ago after receiving backlash for comments made on Sky News this week.
Mrs Keegan, who was appointed education secretary last month, said she made a visit to a Chichester district foodbank in December 2020 after the CEO and founder of Chichester District Foodbanks, Joanne Kondabeka, refuted claims the Chichester MP made about visiting local foodbanks ‘a lot’.
The claims were made during and interview with Kay Burley on Sky News yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 10), in which Mrs Keegan alleged she was told that a lot of foodbank users have suffered a ‘broken down boiler or relationship’.
Joanne Kondabeka said: “I was informed that in Gillian Keegan's interview on Sky News with Kay Burley that she regular visits Chichester District Foodbank and her information came from us. I think her memory must be better than mine as I seem to think when she did visit us, when she first became an MP, I told her the highest reason people came to us were those on low income, which includes those who are working.”
In a statement provided this afternoon, Mrs Keegan told this newspaper: “I visited a local foodbank in December 2020 and always ask people why they need help so we can understand how to support people better.”
Since its foundation in 2012, Chichester district foodbanks have handed out more than 29,000 food parcels to families in need. The organisation has branches in Selsey, Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth. You can find more information by visiting: chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk